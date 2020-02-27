Rajinikanth’s episode of ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ to air on this date

Bear Grylls with Rajinikanth during shooting for Into The Wild Show (Picture: Twitter)

Discovery India has released another teaser of the episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, that will also feature megastar Rajinikanth. The teaser has also revealed the premiere date of the episode. The special episode which all the Rajinikanth fans will be waiting for will air on March 23 at 8 pm on Discovery channel. The episode will mark the debut for Indian cinema stalwart on TV.

The channel has shared a short clip of 40 seconds showing the protagonist Grylls and Rajinikanth in some of their activities which the audience will get to see in the episode. The channel captioned the short clip by asking the fans to gear up to explore the wilderness of India with survival expert Bear Grylls and the ultimate superstar Rajinikanth in an action-packed adventure. The channel has opted to make an effort to garner attention among Thalaiva’s fans by #ThalaivaOnDiscovery.”

Just on February 19, Bear Grylls had tweeted his and Discovery India’s preparedness to host Rajinikanth for the Into The Wild show. He expressed his special feelings while working with Rajinikanth albeit he has worked with stars all over the world. He did not hold back expressing his love for India as well in his tweet.

Some media reports suggested that the actor had suffered injuries while shooting for the show, however, Rajinikanth clarified that the injury was not severe. In his address to the media on January 28, he had informed the completion of shooting for the episode. He confirmed the reports of his injury but said he got away with minor scratches and was alright.

Rajinikanth is the second popular celebrity to feature in the show with Bear Grylls after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stint in the episode that premiered on August 12.