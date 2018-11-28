Rajinikanth’s 2.0 runs into tower trouble! Cell cos move CBFC against makers for depicting ‘anti-scientific attitudes’

The science fiction drama was made at a budget of Rs 543 crore and is considered to be the most expensive film made in India in 3D. (IE)

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 has run into trouble just days before its grand release on Thursday. Cell phone companies have filed a complaint against the film for reportedly showing “obscurantist and anti-scientific attitudes” towards mobile phone, services and towers.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has accused the filmmakers of showing mobile phones and towers as “harmful to living creatures and the environment including birds and human beings.” The association has demanded that the film’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate be revoked.

The 2.0 trailer showed Akshay Kumar as Dr Crow, a researcher who believes that mobile phone users and cell-phone radiation are harming the environment for birds and animals and proceeded to start a war on mobile phones.

Actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Aamir Khan were reportedly approached for the role of the antagonist, however, Akshay Kumar managed to land the role.

Akshay’s look created quite a buzz among the fans even as Rajinikanth’s robot avatar Chitti makes a much awaited comeback after eight years. The film’s music is sure to be the top game with AR Rehman at the helm, however, the upcoming film has reportedly beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 in securing the widest Indian film theatrical release. The commentators have high expectations from the film that has big names from the entertainment industry

2.0 also starts Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey and is releasing in three languages Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. According to reports, the science fiction drama was made at a budget of Rs 543 crore and is considered to be the most expensive film made in India in 3D; 2.0 is all set to hit theatres on November 29, 2018.