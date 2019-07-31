Rajinikanth to visit Himalayas? Know plans of Superstar Rajini after Darbar

It is being speculated that Rajinikanth has already started to plan for his next film

Rajinikanth, after making a statement about him entering into politics almost a year ago has been quite occupied. The superstar’s fans have not heard from him for a long time. According to reports, Rajinikanth is busy wrapping the shooting of his upcoming film Darbar which is also his first film with director AR Murugadoss. The news of him winding up from the set of Darbar has fueled the speculations of him visiting the mountains of Himalaya again. The director of Darbar recently released two posters of Rajinikanth ‘s upcoming movie, which went viral and was highly praised by the fans. The superstar who is known for his stardom and struggle recently featured in a science fiction movie with Akshay Kumar named ‘2.0’, which collected a huge number at the Box office.

According to speculations, it is being said that Rajinikanth has already started planning for his next film and is entertaining young directors. Sources said that the actor has been hearing stories from young directors and might sign a new project soon. Also, there are possibilities that after he is done with the wrapping up of Darbar he might take a trip to the Himalayas.

Notably, the actor earlier has also taken trips to the hill. He took a trip to hills stations of Himalaya to meditate after the shooting of Kaala was over. The actor thereafter went on to make Petta, which emerged as a huge hit. In reference to this, it is being speculated that he might visit the hills again to spend time away from work and once he is back from the trip, he will announce his next film.

Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar is set to release on the day of Pongal in 2020. The film features Nayanthara as the female lead and the music has been given by Anirudh Ravichandran. Rajinikanth will be seen as a cop in this film. It will be after a long time that the actor will play a cop.