Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Kaala’ makers Dhanush, wife Aishwarya to move Karnataka High Court over release issue?

‘Kaala’ is scheduled to be released worldwide on June 7 but KFCC had said the film would neither be distributed nor screened in the state.

‘Kaala’ producer K Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya have filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to the state government and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) for smooth release of the film. ‘Kaala’ is scheduled to be released worldwide on June 7 but KFCC had said the film would neither be distributed nor screened in the state. In the plea, Dhanush, who is Rajinikanth’s son-in-law, submitted that it is the fundamental right of the petitioners under the Constitution exhibit the film. “CBFC has issued a certification under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, for the release of ‘Kaala’ after following due process and adhering to all guidelines. After receiving such a certificate, it is the fundamental right of the petitioner under Article 19(1) of the Constitution to exhibit the film,” the petitioners submitted.

The petitioners also have sought security at theatres and for movie-goers, directors, producers and cast associated with ‘Kaala’ in Karnataka. They have made the government, home department, state police chief, Bengaluru city police commissioner, Central Board of Film Certification and KFCC as respondents in their plea. The petitioners stated that KFCC took a decision to neither distribute nor screen ‘Kaala’ in Karnataka following Rajinikanth’s alleged views on the Cauvery dispute, demanding release of water to Tamil Nadu as per Supreme Court direction.

The petitioners also said KFCC President Sa Ra Govindu on May 30 had issued a press statement saying the film will neither be distributed nor screened anywhere in Karnataka. They also said the several pro-Kannada organisations had made representations to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy requesting a ban on ‘Kaala.’ The petition is likely to come up for hearing today.

Meanwhile, controversial actor Prakash Raj has questioned the ban on Kaala in Karnataka. “What’s film #kaala got to do with Kaveri issue..? why is film fraternity targeted always..?Will Jds/congress government let fringe elements take law into their hands… like bjp did with #Padmavat.. or ..will you step in to assure common man.. his right for choice. #justasking..,” tweeted the multi-lingual actor.

In a statement, Raj said, “Who are these people to decide what most Kannadigas want or don’t want? What about the distributors, investors and theatre owners and the thousands of those whose lives depend on them? And what about the lakhs and lakhs of cinema lovers because of whom, all these people earn a living?”