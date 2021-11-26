Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe drops on OTT, streaming in five languages on Netlfix

By all accounts, Annaatthe opened to massive crowds across the world on November 4. (IE)

Rajnikianth-starrer Annaatthe has hit OTT platforms barely weeks after releasing in theatres. The film is being stream on Netflix in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam, and Sun NXT.

Annaatthe is said to have earned over Rs 200 crore at the global box office during its two-week stint in theatres. However, the figures have drawn mixed reaction amid doubts over its authenticity.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had earlier told IE Online that people with different political opinions and viewpoints than Rajnikinath always tried to find ways to degrade him and his films.

Unlike Hollywood, India doesn’t have a transparent box office system that the audience can view themselves. As a result, a few groups take advantage to share contradicting and negative reports to confuse the audience.

Producers Sun Pictures maintained radio silence on the film’s box office collection. With the lack of a transparent system to track ticket sales in Tamil Nadu and producers’ reluctance to share collection numbers, the media relied on various sources to get a whiff of the film’s box office performance.

By all accounts, Annaatthe opened to massive crowds across the world on November 4. On November 6, BookMyShow, one of the country’s leading ticketing platforms, tweeted its appreciation for Annaatthe for bringing record sales after the second Covid-19 lockdown.

While the film failed to impress critics, Rajinikanth called it a memorable film. The iconic actor said Siva (director) spoke to him very innocently and honestly and he immediately liked him, he said in a message on his Hoote account. He asked Siva if he had a story for him and told him that they had to give a hit like Viswasam.

Annaatthe stars Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Abhimanyu Singh, Soori, Prakash Raj, and Khushbu. The film has been written and directed by Siva. His other credits include Vivegam, Veeram, and Vedalam.