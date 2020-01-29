Rajinikanth on ‘Man vs Wild’ episode: Made my TV debut through adventure show as it offered real-life entertainment

Bear Grylls also shared his experience about shooting with Rajinikanth, saying that his team was ‘very excited to work closely with’ Rajinikanth. (Twitter/Bear Grylls)

Megastar Rajinikanth on Tuesday shot for Bear Grylls’ ‘Man vs Wild’ episode at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the southern state of Karnataka. The 69-year-old megastar said that his decision to make a debut on the small screen was well planned by him. Rajinikanth said that four decades after his silver screen entry, he decided to enter the small screen through an adventure show because it offered him ‘inspiring real-life entertainment.’ According to the actor, who shot for the ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ episode in Mysore, the show is totally unique. The show airs on Discovery Channel and showcases the interaction between humans and wildlife.

As quoted in a Discovery release, Rajinikanth said, “At one level, it (the show) offers adrenaline-pumping action, while at another, the show lends itself beautifully to driving a specific purpose for the larger good of society.” The ‘Man vs Wild’ episode with Rajinikanth will also talk about water conservation. Rajinikanth is the second Indian fame to feature on the episode of ‘Man vs Wild’ after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appeared on the show in August 2019.

Rajinikanth said that when officials from Discovery approached him, he finally decided to make his debut on TV after as Discovery is a brand known and respected globally for offering inspiring real-life entertainment shows. He said that the anchor and host Bear Grylls tested various celebrity guests on their survival skills by ‘pushing them to their limits’, adding that he looked forward to such survival challenges.

Rajinikanth also poured some light on water conservation in India. He said every citizen of the country should contribute toward conversing water and that not just the government but communities and individuals should also make efforts as a whole. The actor that ‘Man vs Wild’ was the perfect platform to take the convey the message of water conservation to every home across India.

The host, Bear Grylls also shared his experience about shooting with Rajinikanth, saying that his team was ‘very excited to work closely with’ the veteran actor. He added that not just a movie star but Rajinikanth is known as a ‘phenomenon’ who has managed to captivate audiences across the globe.