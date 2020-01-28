Watch: Rajinikanth on Bear Grylls’ Man Vs Wild! Here’s the jungle where shooting will take place

The shooting of the special episode featuring the Thalaivar will take place in the Bandipur forest in Karnataka over a span of three days

Thalaivar on Man Vs Wild: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajinikanth will feature in the internationally acclaimed Man Vs Wild, according to reports on TV and agencies. The Discovery Channel’s wildlife adventure series is hosted by Bear Grylls, who navigates his way through dangerous situations and demonstrates survival strategies in difficult terrains. Reports also added that the shooting of the special episode featuring the Thalaivar will take place in the Bandipur forest in Karnataka over a span of three days.

The Man Vs Wild episode featuring PM Modi was aired on August 12 last year. For viewers across the globe, Bear Grylls was ‘THE’ host, who brought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s adventurous side on the screen. For Grylls, the episode marked a special experience to visit India and explore the wildlife with the Prime Minister himself! Grylls termed it a ‘huge privilege’ and said he was a ‘huge fan’ of India’s wilderness and beauty. Adding that it was not only the terrain but also the people of India that he was a fan of, Grylls had expressed his admiration and curiosity about the country in several interactions. The episode showing PM Narendra Modi on Man Vs Wild was shot at Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National park.

While Thalaivar is busy shooting for the episode, here are some interesting facts about Bear Grylls’ Man Vs Wild.

Man Vs Wild – Interesting facts