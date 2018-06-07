Rajinikanth’s Kaala leaks online, fans slam ‘Tamilrockers’ website

Rajinikanth fans, who were all set to watch the movie in theatres, have slammed the website.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth-starrer movie Kaala has been leaked online, Indianexpress.com reported on Thursday. The much-awaited movie in Tamil Nadu has been leaked on website – ‘Tamilrockers’. The report says that Tamilrockers is notorious for leaking pirated versions of south Indian films online. Rajinikanth fans, who were all set to watch the movie in theatres, have slammed the website. Some Twitteratis have also shared the screenshots of the webpage where the movie was uploaded online. The download link for Rajinikanth’s Kaala went up in the early hours of June 7. As seen in the screenshots, Tamilrockers has put up an HQ and HD print of the film. However, another website, LastLY.com claimed that the download link is fake.

“#Kaala already on #TamilRockers, apparently. Not posting URL cause I don’t want to direct people to a pirated copy even as the film’s running. (sic),” a user tweeted.

#Kaala already on #TamilRockers, apparently. Not posting URL cause I don’t want to direct people to a pirated copy even as the film’s running. pic.twitter.com/28wjKb0UZc — Deepu (@deepusebastian) June 7, 2018

Earlier in the day, IANS reported that “Kaala” has opened to an underwhelming response and is one of the lowest-recorded openings in recent times. Speaking to the agency, Trade analyst Atul Mohan said that buzz for Kaala is low despite having known faces from Hindi cinema like Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Pankaj Tripathi .

