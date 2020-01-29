Rajinikanth in Bandipur for Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild: Here are some facts about the Tiger reserve

The special episode of Man Vs Wild will mark Rajinikanth’s TV debut (Photo: Bear Grylls/Twitter)

Superstar Rajinikanth’s TV debut is an adventurous ride! The Thalaivar is shooting for Discovery Channel’s famous survival series Man Vs Wild with host Bear Grylls and the special episode will mark his TV debut. The shooting for the episode took place in the Bandipur forest in Karnataka. Earlier on Tuesday, photos showed Bear Grylls reaching the shooting location, Shortly after, videos emerged of Rajinikanth reaching the Bandipur forests to commence the shooting. On Tuesday night, the Thalaivar told ANI that the shooting for the episode of Man Vs Wild has concluded.

Here are few facts about the Bandipur National Park or the Bandipur Tiger Reserve:

The Bandipore National Park, which spans across an area of 912.04 square kms, was brought under the aegis of Project Tiger in 1973, and together with Madumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala, it forms the Western Ghats Tiger Landscape The park is closest to the Mysore Airport, at a distance of 80 kms. The Bangaluru Airport is at a distance of 230 kms and the Coimbatore Airport is 200 kms from the Park. However, regular state buses, taxies and other means of road transportation provide easy connectivity The Bandipur National Park has a sizeable population of tigers and elephants. Apart from that, the reserve is also home to gaur, which is a type of a bull, chital, sambhar, mouse deer, wild dogs, jackal, wild boar, sloth bear, four-horned antelope, panther, porcupines, Malabar squirrel, black-knapped, jungle fowl and green pigeon The Bandipur, Madumalai, Nagarahole and Wayanad belt is also home to the single largest population of the Asian Elephant in the world. They together form part of the Mysore Elephant Reserve Presently, the tiger population in the Western Ghats Tiger Landscape accounts for 12.5% of the world’s entire tiger population and 25% of the Indian tiger population

Last year, a special episode of Man Vs Wild aired on August 12 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied Bear Grylls on his adventures in Jim Corbett National Park. The episode garnered much attention with 3.6 billion impressions, according to Bear Grylls, and now, with the news of the Thalaivar featuring in the show, the people of India have again started looking forward to the day when the Man Vs Wild would air.