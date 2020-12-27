  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar to be discharged from hospital in Hyderabad today

Updated: Dec 27, 2020 3:56 PM

Rajinikanth has been advised one-week bed rest with minimum physical activity

Rajinikanth health update, rajinikanth hospitalized, rajinikanth discharged from hospital, rajinikanth political party, Apollo hospitalsRajinikanth was hospitalized on December 25

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on 25th December 2020 with conditions of fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, is being discharged from the hospital today. He was kept under close supervision and treated by a team of doctors for three days.

“His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical conditions, he is being discharged from hospital today,” said a statement by the hospital. He has been advised complete bed rest for a week with regular monitoring of his BP. The doctors have further prescribed him minimal physical activity and no stress along with medication and diet. The superstar has to refrain from any activity that may increase the chances of contracting Covid-19 infection.

Rajinikanth was shooting for a movie for the past 10 days where a few people tested positive for Covid-19, following which he isolated himself and was being monitored. He, however, tested negative.

TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundarajan, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan had wished the actor a speedy recovery. Rajinikanth is set to float his own political party in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2021 Assembly polls. He is likely to disclose more about his political ambitions by the end of this month.

