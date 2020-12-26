  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar is progressing well, says Hyderabad hospital

By: |
December 26, 2020 1:46 PM

His blood pressure medications were being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring,reports said.

rajinikanth health update, rajinikanth hospitalized, rajinikanth news, rajnikanth hospitalizer with fluctuating bpA decision on Rajinikanth discharge from hospital would be taken by the evening.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here for severe blood pressure fluctuations, is progressing well, the hospital said on Saturday. His blood pressure is still on the higher side although it is under better control than on Friday, it said in a release.

His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far, it said. The 70-year old actor is scheduled for a further set
of investigations on Saturday, reports of which would be available by the evening, it said. “Mr Rajinikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday,” it said.

Related News

His blood pressure medications were being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring, it said. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him, it said. Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge would be taken by the evening, the bulletin added.

Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here for severe blood pressure fluctuations. He was shooting for a movie here for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive. The superstar, however, tested negative.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Kamal Haasan wished the actor a speedy recovery on Friday. The actor is set to launch his own political party in Tamil Nadu next month, ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls there. Rajinikanth had earlier announced that he will launch
his own outfit and face the polls.

He is likely to disclose more about his plans by the end of this month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Rajinikanth health update Superstar is progressing well says Hyderabad hospital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Christmas Special: Friends to Big Bang Theory, 5 episodes that will drive away your Covid blues
2Film industry is becoming softest target: Kareena on Bollywood scrutiny
3Want to use my voice, my platform to create empathy: Chef Vikas Khanna on turning director