Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 rakes in whopping Rs 370 cr before release

The costliest film made in the history of Indian cinema – 2.0 – starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar has earned a whopping Rs 370 crores even before its release, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. The film has reportedly been made at a budget of Rs 500 crores. The producers of 2.0, which is a sequel of 2010’s Robot, promised earlier that they would not compromise on the technical aspect and would do everything to make it the first Indian global movie.

Like any production house that would invest so much money on a movie, will chalk out an exit route to recover the invested money even before the film releases. Though not the entire sum of Rs 500 crore, Lyca has recovered a whopping 370 crores already – which will only go up when the film will be released finally.

The producers have already sold the digital and satellite rights of the movie for Rs 60 crore and 120 crores, respectively. The movie distribution rights of the southern belt including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala has amassed a sum of 110 crores, while by selling the rights in the Northern belt, they got Rs 80 crore (on advanced basis), the report said.

Here is how much 2.0 has earned so far:

Satellite Rights: Rs 120 crore (All Versions)

Digital Rights: Rs 60 crore (All Versions)

North Belt Rights: Rs 80 crore (Advance Basis)

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Rights: Rs 70 crore

Karnataka Rights: Rs 25 crore

Kerala Rights: Rs 15 crore

Total: Rs 370 crore

The distribution rights in the southern states have been sold on an outright basis – through which the producers would not get any share of profit earned by the distributors. While selling the distributors in the Northern belt will provide the producers with a pre-determined percentage of profit.

To recover the cost of making, 2.0 needs to earn little over Rs 150 crore which it should easily do given the buzz around the film.

If the movie keeps up to the expectation, then like Sarkar, which earned Rs 75 crore from Tamil Nadu alone – 2.0 is expected to earn 85 crores in the state itself. Apart from that, the producers are also expecting a sum of Rs 50 crore from the overseas belt.

While the investment of the film is at a record level, all that it needs to be landmark profitable venture is an universal good content.