Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 rakes in whopping Rs 370 cr before release

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 4:14 PM

The costliest film made in the history of Indian cinema - 2.0 - starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar has earned a whopping Rs 370 crores even before its release, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 rakes in whopping Rs 370 cr before release

The costliest film made in the history of Indian cinema – 2.0 – starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar has earned a whopping Rs 370 crores even before its release, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. The film has reportedly been made at a budget of Rs 500 crores. The producers of 2.0, which is a sequel of 2010’s Robot, promised earlier that they would not compromise on the technical aspect and would do everything to make it the first Indian global movie.

Like any production house that would invest so much money on a movie, will chalk out an exit route to recover the invested money even before the film releases. Though not the entire sum of Rs 500 crore, Lyca has recovered a whopping 370 crores already – which will only go up when the film will be released finally.

The producers have already sold the digital and satellite rights of the movie for Rs 60 crore and 120 crores, respectively. The movie distribution rights of the southern belt including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala has amassed a sum of 110 crores, while by selling the rights in the Northern belt, they got Rs 80 crore (on advanced basis), the report said.

Here is how much 2.0 has earned so far:

Satellite Rights: Rs 120 crore (All Versions)

Digital Rights: Rs 60 crore (All Versions)

North Belt Rights: Rs 80 crore (Advance Basis)

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Rights: Rs 70 crore

Karnataka Rights: Rs 25 crore

Kerala Rights: Rs 15 crore

Total: Rs 370 crore

The distribution rights in the southern states have been sold on an outright basis – through which the producers would not get any share of profit earned by the distributors. While selling the distributors in the Northern belt will provide the producers with a pre-determined percentage of profit.

Also Read| Ahare Bangla: More stalls, dishes await food lovers at Bengal’s annual food festival

To recover the cost of making, 2.0 needs to earn little over Rs 150 crore which it should easily do given the buzz around the film.

If the movie keeps up to the expectation, then like Sarkar, which earned Rs 75 crore from Tamil Nadu alone – 2.0 is expected to earn 85 crores in the state itself. Apart from that, the producers are also expecting a sum of Rs 50 crore from the overseas belt.

While the investment of the film is at a record level, all that it needs to be landmark profitable venture is an universal good content.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 rakes in whopping Rs 370 cr before release
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition