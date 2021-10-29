Rajinikanth admitted in Chennai hospital for health check-up

Rajinikanth, 70 had recently attended the award ceremony where he was bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema.

Days after winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award, veteran actor and superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to a Chennai-based hospital, news agency PTI reported. The actor has been admitted to the Kauvery hospital based in Chennai this morning. Sources close to the actor have said that the actor has been admitted to the hospital for his routine health checkup. Publicist of the actor Riaz K Ahmed was quoted as saying by PTI that the actor undergoes routine health check-ups on a routine basis and therefore he has been admitted to the private hospital in Chennai.

Rajinikanth, 70 had recently attended the award ceremony where he was bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema. The actor was felicitated with the award by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the event held in the national capital which was attended by several dignitaries. At the same ceremony, Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush was also awarded with the National Film Award. After the conclusion of the award ceremony, the actor had also called on President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Months before the Tamil Nadu assembly elections that were held in April-May this year, Rajinikanth had pulled out from the race and said he would not join politics. For the past several years, the actor had made his intentions of joining politics clear and had also reportedly planned to launch his own political party. In a shocking decision, the actor refused to join politics citing his poor health. The actor had also cancelled the shoot of a film he was shooting at that time due to his poor health. Terming the incidence of his poor health as a signal sent from the almighty, the actor concluded that he would neither launch the political party nor enter politics.