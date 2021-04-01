Actor Rajinikanth to be conferred with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Rajinikanth (File photo)

Actor Rajinikanth will be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The announcement was made by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday.

“Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic,” Javadekar tweeted.

This is a developing story.