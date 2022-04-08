Rajamouli to make RRR’s sequel? Here’s what the director replied to Jr NTR’s query

After the grand success of the blockbuster RRR, South star Jr NTR said that there should be a sequel to the movie, similar to the filmmaker’s super hit franchise Baahubali. The latest film by SS Rajamouli featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has so far grossed Rs 1000 crores at the global box office.

After Baahubali, this is the filmmaker’s third consecutive blockbuster. While celebrating the film’s success during a special event on Wednesday, Jr NTR said fans’ demand for a sequel is fair.

Rajamouli said that both the leading actors got out of the RRR headspace pretty quickly, while he was still trying to cool off from the heat that was generated by the movie. Once everything cools down it would be a great pleasure, not for what it will do at the box office but for the time he will get to spend, but time will unravel for what they would have.

The press event’s success was organised by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, which has the north India theatrical rights along with all languages digital and satellite rights for RRR. The event was also attended by Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Javed Akhtar.

The film was released on March 25 in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie has been produced by D V V Entertainment and is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century, where Ram Charan plays the character of Alluri Sitarama, while Jr NTR plays Kumaram Bheem.

According to Rajamouli, the audience has really appreciated the movie but what has been “significantly different” was the number of western audiences liking the film.

The Hindi version of the film has reportedly made Rs 200 cr approx. at the box office. The film has received applauds from many trade critics for reviving the post-pandemic box office in a major way. When the film was getting postponed multiple times, Rajamouli and his team were unsure about the occupancy of theatres.

The movie also features Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.