Raj & DK are continuing the spree of revolutionizing the OTT space with Farzi

It does take a lot of guts to introduce something new to the audience of this era. However, it’s a diligent creative process, but when you are an expert in understanding the audience’s taste, it’s a sheer knack of a thing for you. One such filmmaker of this generation is Raj & DK, who are profoundly owning the OTT space with their experimenting mindset hitting the right code. As time and again they have proved their mettle with their strong content, it’s truly commendable how they have introduced the audience to the new faces in their OTT deliveries ranging from Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in The Family Man to now Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming crime thriller Farzi.

The audience is very smart these days. They are hungry to some extent but still always crave something unusual to watch on the screen. Well, it’s correct to say that Raj & DK has served them with an ample amount of watch-worthy stuff on their OTT screens. This has changed the whole scenario of this segment. Where the audience has been consuming a monotonous and similar kind of content, they introduced them to something new and most importantly with a cast that nobody has ever imagined.

If we look at one of the most loved series, The Family Man, it had Manoj Bajpayee, one of the most promising actors of this time. Yes, if there would be anyone else, they might have thought of some muscular guy to play such a role, but that was where Raj & DK played their game. Introducing a strong performer on these grounds, that’s what the hunger of the audience has been craving. Not only to this but adding Samantha Ruth Prabhu to the cast that too in a frame that no one has ever expected, brilliant! Must say, the way, The Family Man has crafted the career of Samantha all across the globe is truly awesome. Today she is a female superstar, however, she is very competent in herself but a bit of credit goes to Raj & DK for putting her into the limelight.

Moreover, it’s good to see, the filmmakers coming up with their next masterpiece, Farzi in which the audience will again witness some amazing performances of some really talented artists. Starting with superstar Shahid Kapoor making his OTT debut. A superstar who holds all the best scripts in the town has been impressed with Farzi as a mark of his first step in the OTT arena, that’s truly Raj & DK’s magic.

Well, if it’s not enough, such a big superstar, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen making his big OTT debut with Farzi. Yes, it is too much to ask for but we have it all in Farzi. Apart from this, the talent extravaganza does not stop here when we will also get to see artists like, Kay Kay Menon, Rashi Khanna and Amol Palekar in the series.

Now we can indeed expect, a bonanza of talents in Farzi obviously coming from the house of Raj & DK that is all set for its release on 10th February on the OTT Prime Video.