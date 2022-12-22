Raj & DK, Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra… Indian directors who’re breaking stereotypes one film at a time

Directors are breaking stereotypes, brewing fresh concepts every release, mish-mashing two genres which give an entertaining twist making the audience look forward to their next projects, and much more. Some who stand out of the crowd and have delivered ever-green content are:



Raj & DK:



This duo is all about delivering content that appeals to the masses and is a break from the stacked content available to watch on the internet. Some of the memorable content includes The Family Man which stole the OTT spotlight. The series has a huge fanbase of its own. Viewers looked forward to the next season eagerly. The zombie action-comedy Go Goa Gone had its own moments of laughter and horror which the audience enjoyed. Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree was appealing to the masses.



Abhishek Sharma:



The director’s latest delivery is Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu. The creative VFX had the audience’s attention gripped the entire time. The film did well not just Pan-India but globally. Inspired by true events John Abraham led Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran was based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film did brilliantly at the box office. Tere Bin Laden needs no introduction as it has been an audience favourite.

Also Read Top 3 films of 2022 that pushed the envelope higher with their VFX

Anurag Kashyap



A visionary director with a stunning array of projects like the biographical Super 30 which crossed the 200 crore mark and was led by Hrithik Roshan where his character received worldwide applause. Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the 2012 multiple international film festivals and garnered love. Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen is still living fresh in our hearts. It was not just a film but an emotion we all felt and the message was delivered perfectly by the director.

Sudhir Mishra:



A storyteller with out-of-the-box ideas, like his latest direction Tanaav. The audience praised the director for the brilliantly portrayed series and the key focus was the human aspects. Khoya Khoya Chand being a chaotic love story received immense love from the audiences. Iss Raat ki Subah Nahin was another number that the audience enjoyed.



Jasmeet Reen:



Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings entertained the audience to the fullest. The dark comedy kept the audience hooked until the very last minute to know how the film would end. Force 2 starring John Abraham was the one we all reached out for. The spy thriller was inspired by true stories. The audience was impressed with the direction. Kartik Aaryan’s lead Pati Patni Aur Woh hit the bull’s eye with the hilarious dialogues and a stellar star cast.



Anees Bazmee:



The director has hit the right spot when it comes to tickling funny bones. Welcome’s hilarious clips still make multiple rounds on social media and are one of the most iconic films to definitely watch. Salman Khan starrer Ready had us like no other. The film made a mark at the box office. The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu had the audience gripped. The climax stunned everyone.