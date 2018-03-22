Raid box office collection Day 6: Strong grip at BO! Check what Ajay Devgn starrer earned so far

Raid box office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn’s fresh release “Raid” is ruling the box office. The story of income tax officer Amay Patnaik played by Ajay Devgn it seems has impressed audience and critics alike.

Ajay Devgn’s fresh release “Raid” is ruling the box office. The story of income tax officer Amay Patnaik played by Ajay Devgn it seems has impressed audience and critics alike. It is not even a week for the Rajkumar Gupta directorial and it has already raked in above Rs 50 crore. On day 6, Raid has already grossed Rs 58.39 Crore. The film added Rs 5.36 Crore to its kitty on Wednesday and reached this huge total. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on its official Twitter handle that the film has maintained a “strong grip” on the box office. “#Raid maintains a STRONG GRIP… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr, Wed 5.36 cr. Total: ? 58.39 cr. India biz.,” tweeted Adarsh.

Yesterday, Raid crossed Rs 50 Crore mark as it finished day 5 with a collection of Rs 53.03 Crore. . Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted that the movie is eyeing an impressive week 1 total. #Raid maintains the momentum… Crosses ? 50 cr mark… Is eyeing an IMPRESSIVE Week 1 total… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr. Total: ? 53.03 cr. India biz.,” tweeted Adarsh. The striking part about the collections of Raid is that the film has only seen an upward trend its collections over the week. In fact, its Day 4 collection was better than that of Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Akshay Kumar’s Padman. The film had collected Rs 47.27 crore which was better than Padman and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety whose collections stood at Rs 45.92 crore and Rs 31.74 crore at the end of their fourth day respectively. With the weekend collection of Rs 41.01 crore, Raid has also become the second highest weekend opener, toppling Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

Raid, is based on the true story of IT raid which took place in Lucknow in the 80’s. Ajay Devgn plays the character of honest officer Amay Pattniak who has been transferred 49 times in the last 7 years because of his honest and virtuous deeds. Apart from Devgn, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz. Raid is all set to clash with Rani Mukerji’s comeback movie “Hichki” this week. It will be interesting to see whether Raid’s unstoppable business will get a “hichki” from the Mardaani star’s much-awaited release? Keep watching the space for more!