Raid Box Office Collection Day 4: Big feat! Ajay Devgn starrer beats both Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and PadMan – Data proof here

With films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Padmaavat setting the stage for success stories this season, Ajay Devgn’s Raid, too, does not lie far behind. The year 2018 has been great for Bollywood so far in terms of their Box Office collections and now, Raid seems to have joined the list. This Ajay Devgn-starrer collected Rs 6.26 crore on its fourth day, Monday, reported Bollywood Hungama, which is far better than the fourth-day collections of the two big hits this year, Punchama-star Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Akshay Kumar’s Padman. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial opened with a box office collection of Rs 10.04 crore. Currently, the film stands at Rs 47.27 crore. Looking at the trends that the film enjoyed over the weekend, it is evident that it was the need of the hour for the movie to drop lesser than 50 percent on the week’s first working day so that it can have a healthier earning ahead.

The film has done comparatively better than Padman and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety whose collections stood at Rs 45.92 crore and Rs 31.74 crore at the end of their fourth day respectively. The R Balki directed social drama, Padman, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, and Radhika Apte released on February 9 with a collection of Rs 10.26 crore on Day 1, Rs 13.68 crore on Day 2 and Rs 16.11 crore on Day 3. Compared to its collections on the third day, the earnings of the film decreased over 60 percent on its fourth day, reported IE.

Similarly for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, which earned comparatively lesser on its fourth day. The total earnings of the film until the end of Day 4 stood at Rs 31.73 crore. The Luv Ranjan directed film released on February 23 with a collection of Rs 6.42 crore on Day 1, Rs 9.34 crore on Day 2 and Rs 10.81 crore on Day 3. The total collections of the film at the end of its fourth day stood at Rs 31.74 crore.

Though, had the collections for Raid been closer to the Rs 7 crore mark on Day 4, it would have been easier for all associated with the film to expect a Rs 100 crore run for it. However, Raid is still a success story and it would be fascinating to see where it lands up on the second weekend.