Raid Box Office Collection: Can Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz starrer reach the Rs 100 crore mark?

Raid Box Office Collection: Perhaps one of the surprising movie to earn big numbers at the box office has to be Ajay Devgn starrer Raid. The story of a young Income Tax officer named Amay Pattnaik played by Ajay Devgn has struck the right chord with the audience. The movie hit theatre screen on March 16, 2018, and so far the movie has managed to grab great moolah at the box office. On its 16 days at the box office, the movie is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. So far the movie has managed to earn Rs 94.19 crore at the box office. On Friday, the movie earned Rs 1.82 crore whereas on Saturday the movie minted Rs 2.26 crore.

Confirming the same was popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Earlier today, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter the posted: “#Raid is nearing ₹ 100 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 1.82 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 94.19 cr. India biz.” Even with a movie like Baaghi 2 hitting the box office, Raid has shown decent numbers at the box office.

#Raid is nearing ₹ 100 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 1.82 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 94.19 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2018

DAY WISE COLLECTION (Data: Bollywood Hungama)

Day Amount (in Crore)

Day 1 10.04

Day 2 13.86

Day 3 17.11

Day 4 6.26

Day 5 5.76

Day 6 5.36

Day 7 4.66

Day 8 3.55

Day 9 5.71

Day 10 7.22

Day 11 2.42

Day 12 2.41

Day 13 2.62

Day 14 3.13

Day 15 1.82

Day 16 2.26

There could be many reasons why Raid has not reached the Rs 100 crore mark. With the release of the Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki which is a story of an aspiring teacher with a speech defect, the collection of Raid has suffered. And now with the release of the Tige Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 which has already earned a whopping Rs 45.50 crore in just two days, the Rs 100 crore mark for Ajay Devgn starrer Raid looks very tough.

Raid is a story about an honest IT officer who goes out of his way to extort black money from negative elements of the society. Ajay Devgn’s character finds himself at the door of an influential figure in Lucknow. This is when the movie starts to get interesting.

Along with Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla can be seen in the movie as well.