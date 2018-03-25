Raid box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer on song after minor ‘Hichki’; will it cross Rs 100 crore mark?

Owing to the release of Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki, Ajay Devgn starrer suffered a setback this Friday.

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz starrer Raid might have started off low key but it has gained an aura of its own. On day 9, it earned Rs 5.71 cr. Raid stands at Rs 72.31 cr at this juncture. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ” Raid is back in form on second Sat… Expected to cross ₹ 75 cr mark tonight [end of Weekend 2]… [Week 2] Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 5.71 cr. Total: ₹ 72.31 cr. India biz.”

Owing to the release of Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki, Ajay Devgn starrer suffered a setback this Friday. But the film has gained its momentum and is back on track eliciting some good numbers at the box office. Raid has been lauded thoroughly by fans and critics for the riveting story and edgy dialogues. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid is based on true events which took place in Lucknow in 1980’s. Besides it was one of the longest running IT raids in the history.

In the film, Ajay Devgn plays the role of a righteous IT officer Amay Patnaik who has been transferred at least 49 times in his seven years of service because of his piety. But after his transfer in Lucknow, he gets tipped off from an anonymous lead which takes him to the house of a local corrupt politician ‘Tauji’. Saurabh Shukla has given a brilliant performance in the film especially those the conversation between Devgn and Shukla is something you should watch out for.

Given the trend of the collection, it is being speculated that Raid has the chance to surpass the collection of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which has made a whopping Rs 103 cr. If that happens, the Ajay Devgn starrer will become the third film to go past Rs 100 cr mark after Padmaavat and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.