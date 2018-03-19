Raid box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer gets big thumbs up, crushes PadMan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in weekend biz

Raid box office collection: Ajay Devgn’s latest release ‘Raid’ is going really strong at the box office. Released on March 16, 2018, this Rajkumar Gupta directorial has emerged as the second highest opening weekend grosser of 2018.

Raid box office collection: Ajay Devgn’s latest release ‘Raid’ is going really strong at the box office. Released on March 16, 2018, this Rajkumar Gupta directorial has emerged as the second highest opening weekend grosser of 2018. Raid has gone past Akshay Kumar’s PadMan and Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. On its third day i.e Sunday, Raid earned Rs 17.11 Crore on the box office taking the total to Rs 41.01 Crore. Prior to Raid, it was PadMan that had the highest opening weekend collection at Rs 40.05 Crore. In a tweet, Bollywood Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the numbers and wrote, “TOP 5 – 2018 Opening Weekend biz…1. #Padmavaat ? 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. 2. #Raid ? 41.01 cr 3. #PadMan ? 40.05 cr 4. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS ? 26.57 cr 5. #Pari ? 15.34 cr (India biz)”. Apart from PadMan, Raid also beat the opening weekend collection of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ that earned Rs 26.57 cr and Pari earning Rs15.34 cr, with its 41.01 cr earning. It only came second to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, ‘Padmaavat’ that had grossed Rs 114 Crore.

Meanwhile, Raid has come across as a clear winner among the audience with its consistently good performance till date. Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film gets a “Thumbs Up” from the audience. “#Raid gets a THUMBS UP from audiences… Witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Sat + Sun… Strong word of mouth helps multiply numbers, after a mediocre start on Fri morning… Emerges SECOND HIGHEST WEEKEND of 2018… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr. Total: ? 41.01 cr. India biz.,” tweeted Adarsh.

On Sunday, after Day 2 of the film, Adarsh had shared, “#Raid shows a WONDERFUL 38.04% GROWTH on Day 2… Strong word of mouth is resulting in enhanced footfalls and BO numbers… Biz on Sun should be SUPER-STRONG too… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr. Total: ? 23.90 cr. India biz.” The Ajay Devgn starrer is based on the country’s longest IT-raids that took place in Lucknow in the 1980s. It is the story of income tax officer Amay Patnaik played by Ajay Devgn, who is an honest income tax officer who doesn’t fear anybody. In fact, Devgn’s character is so honest that he had been transferred 49 times in seven years. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Sharma.