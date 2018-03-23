Raid Box Office Collection: 1 week over, Ajay Devgn starrer defeats Akshay’s PadMan at BO – What it earned

The first-week verdict of Ajay Devgn’s “Raid” is out! And the film has surpassed the expectations of the critics and audiences alike by having a brilliant response at the box office in week one.

The first-week verdict of Ajay Devgn’s “Raid” is out! And the film has surpassed the expectations of the critics and audiences alike by having a brilliant response at the box office in week one. This Rajkumar Gupta’s directorial has raked more than Rs 60 Crores in its opening week. Adding Rs 4.66 Crore in its kitty on Thursday, Raid grossed Rs 63.05 Crore in its first week. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the earnings of Raid on his Twitter handle. ” #Raid has an EXCELLENT Week 1… SECOND HIGHEST Week 1 of 2018… Weekend 2 will give an idea of its lifetime biz… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr, Wed 5.36 cr, Thu 4.66 cr. Total: ? 63.05 cr. India biz.,” tweeted Taran Adarsh. What comes as the biggie for Raid is that in just two days, the movie jumped to Rs 60 Crore mark from Rs 50 Crore. This shows that the film has the audience coming into the theatres to enjoy Ajay Devgn’s latest offering at the box office. Apart from Devgn, Raid also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

Another feather in Raid’s cap is that it has also emerged as the second-highest box office grosser in week 1 in 2018. Raid has been able to surpass PadMan and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in the race. It only lags behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. “TOP 5 – 2018…Opening Week biz…1. #Padmavaat ? 166.50 cr [9 days; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu., 2. #Raid ? 63.05 cr, 3. #PadMan ? 62.87 cr; 4. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS ? 45.94 cr; 5. #Pari ? 22.75 cr…India biz.,” tweeted Taran Adarsh. Even though it lagged behind Padmaavat by a huge margin, Raid has given a tough fight to Akshay Kumar’s PadMan which was one of the most awaited movies of the year. Now, all eyes are whether the Ajay Devgn release will be able to beat Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s record that is basking in the glory of having grossed more than Rs 100 Crore on the box office. Going by the trends, it is definitely expected to reach the milestone soon.

Raid is based on a true IT raid which took place in Lucknow in the 1980’s. Ajay Devgn plays the character of the righteous IT officer Amay Pattniak who has been transferred 49 times in the last 7 years, thanks to his virtuous character. Amay is not afraid to take on the black money hoarders and the character he has played has earned him rare reviews.