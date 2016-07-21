Rohit Khandelwal immensely proud to win Mr. World 2016

“I still can’t believe that I have won the Mr. World title. Being the first Indian ever to win this title internationally makes me immensely proud and ecstatic,” Khandelwal said in a statement. (Source: IE)

Rohit Khandelwal from Hyderabad has become the first Indian to win the coveted title of Mr. World at the grand finale of the 2016 competition in Britain, defeating 47 participants from around the world. He says he is immensely proud and ecstatic. The grand event was held on Tuesday at Liverpool’s Southport Theatre. Khandelwal, who looked dapper in a tuxedo created by couture designer Nivedita Saboo, received a whopping cash prize of $50,000 on winning the title. “I still can’t believe that I have won the Mr. World title. Being the first Indian ever to win this title internationally makes me immensely proud and ecstatic,” Khandelwal said in a statement. Khandelwal, who was crowned Provogue Personal Care Mr. India World 2015, has been trained by experts in the fashion and glamour industry like Sabira Merchant, Supreet Bedi, Prasad Bidapa, Jamuna Pai, Sandesh Mayekar, Bodyholics, Kromakay, Amit Khanna, Swaroop Medara and Rukshana Eisa.

He was also given special football and circuit training to increase his endurance and perform the various physical challenges at the pageant. Khandelwal was seen competing for various sub-titles at the pageant like Mr. World Multimedia Award, Mr. World Talent, Mobstar People’s Choice Awards and Mr. World Sports Event. He won the sub-title of Mr. World Mutimedia Award.