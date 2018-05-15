Race 3 Trailer out! Long wait ends – Salman Khan movie takes social media by storm

After the big hit, Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman is back again and this time with Race 3.

After blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai, Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan is back with another big project i.e. Race 3. The much-awaited trailer of Race 3 is out now on social media now! The movie has been directed by popular Bollywood choreographer, Remo D’Souza. This is the third film in the Race franchise which will also see stars such as Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddie Daruwala. Race 3 is all set to hit the theatres on June 15 on the auspicious festival of Eid.

Salman Khan took to Twitter to release the trailer of Race 3. Salman wrote, “Intezaar hua khatam. Miliye meri #Race3 family se. #Race3Trailer OUT NOW : http://bit.ly/Race3Trailer. #Race3ThisEid @SKFilmsOfficial @AnilKapoor @ShahDaisy25 @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @remodsouza @RameshTaurani @Saqibsaleem @FreddyDaruwala @tipsofficial @2454abudhabi.”

WATCH TRAILER OF RACE 3

By looking at the Race 3 trailer it is safe to say that the movie is set to be an out and out thriller with amazing action sequences. The trailer also sees, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Saqib Saleem in main roles. The thumping music and witty dialogues by Salman Khan have the next summer super hit movie in the making. The movie is likely to be about a family feud.

Earlier, while speaking to the Indian Express, filmmaker Remo D’Souza expressed his opinion on working with Salman Khan. He said, “I don’t have words to express how it feels to work with him. As a director, I can’t say that it was amazing, really, there are no words. You have to be with him, be on the set. When you stand before him, then you realize what you are doing.”