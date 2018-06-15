Race 3 review: DISAPPOINTING, says Taran Adarsh; check how Twitterati are reacting

​​​
Race 3 review: Directed by Remo D'Souza's, the third instalment of Race franchise starring Salman Khan has hit the screens today. As unfortunate as it is for the Salman fans, the film has opened to negative reviews.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2018 12:50 PM
Race 3 review: Directed by Remo D’Souza’s, the third instalment of Race franchise starring Salman Khan has hit the screens today. As unfortunate as it is for the Salman fans, the film has opened to negative reviews. Tarde analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and called Race 3 disappointing. He added that Remo D’souza missed a golden opportunity. “#OneWordReview…#Race3: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐⭐ All that glitters is not gold… Remo D’souza misses the golden opportunity!” his tweet read.

However, Adarsh added that its brand value and Eid holidays will work in Race’s favour. “#Race3 rests on Salman’s brawny shoulders… Eid holidays + brand value attached to the film [#Race] are huge plusses… But the biggest of films need a strong foundation [content] to stand tall… Unfortunately, #Race3 lacks that power!” he said in another tweet.

On the first day, the film has received mix reactions from the fans as well. Many fans liked the action in the film, while there were many fans who think the movie is a waste of time. Many did not like Salman being part of this series and wanted Saif to there. Here is how people are reacting to Race 3 on Twitter:

The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandes, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The film revolves around Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor) who is a patriarch and at the helm of affairs of a family run business. He has powerful connections and even more powerful enemies.

His family comprises of his brother’s son, Sikander (Salman Khan), who also happens to be his most trusted aide. And then there’s his own son Sooraj (Saqib Salim) and Sanjana (Daisy Shah), who hate the fact that Sikander is such a hit with their father and also one sharing their property. Jessica (Jacqueline Fernandez), brings with her a twist to the tale just before the film breaks for interval.

