Race 3 review: DISAPPOINTING, says Taran Adarsh; check how Twitterati are reacting

Race 3 review: Directed by Remo D’Souza’s, the third instalment of Race franchise starring Salman Khan has hit the screens today. As unfortunate as it is for the Salman fans, the film has opened to negative reviews. (Source: Twitter)

Race 3 review: Directed by Remo D’Souza’s, the third instalment of Race franchise starring Salman Khan has hit the screens today. As unfortunate as it is for the Salman fans, the film has opened to negative reviews. Tarde analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and called Race 3 disappointing. He added that Remo D’souza missed a golden opportunity. “#OneWordReview…#Race3: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐⭐ All that glitters is not gold… Remo D’souza misses the golden opportunity!” his tweet read.

However, Adarsh added that its brand value and Eid holidays will work in Race’s favour. “#Race3 rests on Salman’s brawny shoulders… Eid holidays + brand value attached to the film [#Race] are huge plusses… But the biggest of films need a strong foundation [content] to stand tall… Unfortunately, #Race3 lacks that power!” he said in another tweet.

On the first day, the film has received mix reactions from the fans as well. Many fans liked the action in the film, while there were many fans who think the movie is a waste of time. Many did not like Salman being part of this series and wanted Saif to there. Here is how people are reacting to Race 3 on Twitter:

#OneWordReview…#Race3: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐⭐

All that glitters is not gold… Remo D’souza misses the golden opportunity! pic.twitter.com/xTpbO3tyYH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2018

#Race3 rests on Salman’s brawny shoulders… Eid holidays + brand value attached to the film [#Race] are huge plusses… But the biggest of films need a strong foundation [content] to stand tall… Unfortunately, #Race3 lacks that power! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2018

From UAE Just coming to watch race 3 just one word say B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R it’s best action film ever made in India,acting,strory, emotion all things perfectly show in the film and suspense guys u can’t predict who is villain and who is hero.????????5/5 star #Race3RocksinDubai — @Anish14 (@GhatgeAnish) June 14, 2018

Hi Salman, I haven’t seen it yet, but I am sure that me and my family are going to love Race 3 !

Love you personally and professionally 🙂 .

I loved the trailer! It’s going to be a blockbuster and break all records!

Love.

a.@BeingSalmanKhan — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 15, 2018

People watching Race 3 are???????? pic.twitter.com/OGZhpwmtgg — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@IamSRKsFanBoy) June 15, 2018

#Race3MovieReview#Race3 Review 25 floor Building created without Base….. One Word for Race3- Below Average Shocked & Surprised why #SalmanKhan Chose a film like this,where there was No story, No Twist, and Average Action, which we hv seen 2-3 years ago… 2*/5 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 15, 2018

Race 3 is UNBEARABLE. Wonder how they came up with such a film. Surprising how Anil Kapoor and Salman khan agreed to do this film! #Race3Review #race3 — Anish Wadhwa (@anishwadhwa) June 14, 2018

Movie Review – #Race3 Rating 4/5 Race 3 is out and out thriller film with lots of suspense. Story and Screenplay are the King Of this flick. Salman Khan in never seen before Action Avatar and he excels. All in all a COMPLETE Entertainer. — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) June 15, 2018

#Race3 has been made on much more higher scale than any of the SALMAN’s previous outings,Movie seems to be visually quite appealing right from 1st scene to the last while 3D effect gives viewers a larger than life cinematic experience https://t.co/Oo7EOTiPRF #Race3RocksInDubai — Sardar Singh (@iSalmansCombat) June 14, 2018

The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandes, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The film revolves around Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor) who is a patriarch and at the helm of affairs of a family run business. He has powerful connections and even more powerful enemies.

His family comprises of his brother’s son, Sikander (Salman Khan), who also happens to be his most trusted aide. And then there’s his own son Sooraj (Saqib Salim) and Sanjana (Daisy Shah), who hate the fact that Sikander is such a hit with their father and also one sharing their property. Jessica (Jacqueline Fernandez), brings with her a twist to the tale just before the film breaks for interval.