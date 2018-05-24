Race 3: Mumbai Police trolls Daisy Shah’s viral dialogue with hilarious meme; check reactions

Daisy Shah is one of the leads in Race 3. (Source: Twitter)

The much-awaited Race 3 trailer was released on May 15 and has got mixed response. The third instalment of the Race franchise stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. Usually, when a Salman Khan starrer is about to release, it is hard to take the spotlight away from ‘Bhai’. However, this time, Daisy Shah has managed to do so. Ever since the trailer was released, one of her cheesy dialogues – ‘Our business is our business… None of your business’, has gone viral and been turned into multiple memes.

While people were busy trolling the actress on social media, Mumbai Police couldn’t stop itself from doing so either. It used the dialogue to give a message on cybersecurity. Warning people against sharing personal information online, a tweet by Mumbai police read: “Mind your own data to make sure that no one else takes advantage of it to beat you in the #RaceOfSafety!”

The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of Race 3 trailer with Daisy Shah in the frame. The image read – “My data is my data, none of your data.” The tweet is winning hearts on the internet and has been liked more than 9,000 times till now.

Here are some of the reactions to it:

Mind your own data to make sure that no one else takes advantage of it to beat you in the #RaceOfSafety pic.twitter.com/WJ4ADZEl1a — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 23, 2018

Hahahaha…… Non on Your Data..!! ???????????? — Sagar Kamble???????? (@IamSKtashan) May 23, 2018

Does it apply to Aadhar details too? Hotels are insisting on Aadhar at the time of check-in — ???? (@maverickfoodie) May 23, 2018

If Mumbai Police Ask For Your DL. Remember… “Your Licence Is Your Licence”#ChallanOnSafety — Aalim Ameen (@aalimameen) May 23, 2018

@MumbaiPolice whoever is handling this page needs a raise ???? — Ritesh Biswal (@riteshbiswaal) May 23, 2018

haha exactly — ❤Hemu (@hemumehta5) May 23, 2018

Daisy rockss ???? — Offline ???? (@ShristiRawat3) May 23, 2018

Mumbai police twitter handle ka bhi alag hi swag hai aajkal… — Aakash singh (@IamSinghAakash) May 24, 2018

Well Done Mumbai Police I salute you — Priyanshu Kumar (@Priyans74529699) May 23, 2018

The Mumbai Police Twitter account is operated by a group of police officers and an online agency, Hat media, which helps them with content and creative campaigns. It is known for coming up with trolls like this.

In the past, the team has come up with tweets with with and humour laced with pop culture references that range from Narcos and Stranger Things to Bollywood-inspired memes. Recently, it had used the song, ‘Ghar se nikalte hi, kuch dur chalte hi’ to tell what happens if you leave home without a helmet.

The Race 3 team is using this viral dialogue to promote the film. Daisy Shah retweeted the Mumbai Police tweet while other actors of the movie – Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan uploaded videos mouthing the dialogue. Jacqueline in fact posted two videos and one of it also had Daisy and their banter was quite nice.

This isn’t the first time when a one-liner from a Remo D’Souza film has gone viral. His first film as a director ABCD, starring Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Kay Kay Menon in lead roles had a line which goes like this, “Put your heart into dance and dance will never leave your heart.”

In its sequel ABCD 2, Remo appeared on screen after the film ended and delivered one of the heaviest lines in the history of Hindi cinema – “Life is all about the next step!”