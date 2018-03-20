Race 3 first look of Jacqueline Fernandez: After Salman Khan’s ‘Sikander’ avatar, meet ‘Jessica’

After drooling over Salman Khan’s first look from his upcoming film Race 3, Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ now has unveiled the first glance of the film’s leading lady, Jacqueline Fernandez. (Twitter)

After drooling over Salman Khan’s first look from his upcoming film Race 3, Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ now has unveiled the first glance of the film’s leading lady, Jacqueline Fernandez. On Monday, Salman brought cheer to his fans with his first look from the film in the new avatar of “Sikandar”. While on Tuesday, Bhai gave another reason of joy for the audience with the release of first look of Jacqueline Fernandez aka Jessica.

Sharing the picture on his Twitter account, Salman wrote on his Twitter page: "Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se … mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish (This week, I will make you meet the Race 3 family. My name is Sikander. I'm selfless over selfish.) #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial."

Salman and Jacqueline’s upcoming film Race 3 is the third film in the franchise. The previous two Race films were headlined by Saif Ali Khan, while Jacqueline was also a part of Race 2. Abbas-Mustan were the director of first two films of the Race series. The first instalment had Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy along with Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan; the second one had John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone. Race 2 also starred Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Race 3 will be released June 15, 2018, on occasion of Eid.