Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan starrer enters Rs 100 crore club in 3 days, Bhaijaan’s fourth film to do so

Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: The most awaited Salman Khan film, ‘Race 3’, hit the silver screen on June 15 but failed to impress people. This multi starrer film that features actors like Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol among others opened to immense anticipation from audiences prior to its release but failed to receive positive reviews. However, the negative reviews of the film could not prevent it from becoming a Rs 100 crore film within 3 days of its release. As of June 18, the film has managed to earn Rs 106.47 crore. In addition to this, Race 3 is also the fourth Salman Khan film to achieve the Rs 100-crore mark within three days after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his social media account to share the numbers of the film. He wrote, “And #Race3 scores a CENTURY… Crosses ???? cr… Fourth Salman starrer to collect ₹ 100 cr mark in *3 days* [#BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai]… Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr. Total: ₹ 106.47 cr. India biz.” in another post, Adarsh wrote, “The real test begins today [Mon]… Now that the euphoria surrounding #Race3 has settled down, the word of mouth will come into play on weekdays… What will be its lifetime biz? ₹ 200 cr? ₹ 250 cr? ₹ 300 cr? Or will it cruise past ₹ 300 cr? Only time will tell.” Another post by him said, “Unlike #TigerZindaHai, which enjoyed an uninterrupted run for few weeks, #Race3 has one more week to score… Rajkumar Hirani’s much-awaited #Sanju – which is high on hype – hits the screens on 29 June 2018… Obviously, the screens, shows and footfalls are bound to get divided.”

Adarsh also shared that Race 3 is now the second film to garner the highest opening weekend business in 2018 after Padmaavat. He wrote, “TOP 5 – 2018 Opening Weekend biz… 1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. 2. #Race3 ₹ 106.47 cr. 3. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr. 4. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr. 5. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr. India biz.”

Aadrash shared numbers that stated that Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 102.60 crore from Friday-Sunday, Sultan earned Rs 105.53 crore between Wednesday and Friday, while Tiger Zinda Hai garnered Rs 114.93 crore in the Friday-Sunday period.