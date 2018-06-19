Race 3 box office collection: Reality strikes on day 4, Salman Khan starrer’s business down by 51%

Race 3 Box Office Collection: The Salman Khan starrer earned over Rs 14 cr on day 4. (Source: Twitter)

Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has enjoyed a great run on the box-office during its first weekend, breaking records for fun despite negative reviews from all parts of the country. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 had earned Rs 29.17 crore on day 1, making it the third-highest opening for any Bollywood film in 2018 after Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat. The third instalment of the Race 3 franchise did an even better job on Saturday (Rs 38.14 crore) and Sunday (Rs 39.16 crore) respectively, taking its overall collection to Rs 106.47 crore in just three days.

However, the business saw a sharp decline on Monday as the word of mouth spread. Even though the single screens continued to do decent business, the collections in multiplexes went down drastically. There was an overall decline of over 51 per cent in Race 3 box office collection as it earned just Rs 14.24 crore on Monday, the fourth day of its release.

“#Race3 puts up a STRONG TOTAL on Mon… Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri: 51.18%]… Mass circuits/single screens are holding very well, while plexes have started sliding downwards… Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr, Mon 14.24 cr. Total: ₹ 120.71 cr. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The movie has done well in the overseas market as well collecting around 6.61 million USD (Rs. 44.97 crore) in its opening weekend. It emerged as the 2nd highest opening weekend grosser of 2018 in the overseas market and gave Salman Khan his fifth highest opening weekend grosser in the international markets.

Race 3 is also the sixth Bollywood movie of 2018 to enter Rs 100-crore club in 2018. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Ajay Devgn’s Raid, Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi were the other movies to cross the coveted mark.

Apart from Salman Khan, Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. It has been one of the most anticipated releases this year.