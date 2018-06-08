Race 3 Box Office Collection Prediction: Will Salman Khan film surpass Day 1 biz of Sultan? Here are poll results

Race 3 Box Office Collection Prediction: On June 15, Salman Khan will be back with a bang on the silver screen with action thriller third movie in the Race franchise.

After Saif Ali Khan called it quit, the franchise came to the hands of Bollywood's most bankable superstar Salman Khan. With Salman Khan famous for his blockbusters movies on box office, it will not be a surprise to see a new record being set by Race 3 after the humongous response Tiger Zinda Hai got. However, Salman's greatest opening day record is still held by 2016's Sultan. On day 1, Sultan earned a whopping Rs 36.54 crore at the box office and overall, the movie touched the Rs 300.45 crore lifetime.

The big question remains, and that is, will Race 3 be able to break the record set by Sultan? While most people on Twitter are sure that Race 3 will be a hit and will break the record of Sultan, however, there are a lot many people who are doubtful that it will cross the record. A poll was conducted by popular trade analyst and Bollywood movie critic Taran Adarsh on Twitter whereby at the end of more than 20,000 votes, it showed that as many as 49% of the 20,000 votes cast didn’t believe that Race 3 could cross the record set up by 2016’s Sultan.

While as many as 37% of the Twitterati who voted were hopeful that Race 3 will become Salman Khan’s highest grosser ever. Everything will become crystal clear on June 15, when Salman Khan starrer Race 3 will hit the silver screen on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

#POLL: Countdown begins for Salman Khan's much-awaited biggie #Race3… Will it surpass Day 1 biz of #Sultan [₹ 36.54 cr] and emerge #SalmanKhan's HIGHEST GROSSER? India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2018

So far, the movie has created a lot of buzz surrounding a song penned by Salman Khan himself and trailer raking as many as 37 million views till now.

Race 3 is directed by popular Bollywood choreographer, Remo D’Souza and will also feature stars like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddie Daruwala.