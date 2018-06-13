Race 3 Box Office Collection Prediction: Salman Khan starrer smashes all Bollywood records of satellite rights even before release

The film has intense action scenes. Race 3 is releasing on June 15. The film is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films.

Superstar Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is yet to hit theatres but it seems the movie is set to smash some big box-office records of Bollywood. Reportedly, Race 3 has sealed a massive of its satellite rights shattering all previous Bollywood records. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Race 3 has garnered the highest amount ever for its satellite rights. The Salman Khan starrer has broken the record of Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Race 3 is directed by director-choreographer Remo D’Souza . The film will hit big screens on Eid in June. Race 3 also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem.

The previous two instalments of the action-thriller franchise had Saif Ali Khan as the main lead. In the 3rd part, the makers roped in superstar Salman Khan. Renowned choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza has taken over the project from director duo Abbas-Mustan.

According to the choreographer-turned-director, it was a dream come true for him to direct ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan in a big franchise like Race.

Remo D’Souza says fans of original Race will not be disappointed. “Despite the changes in the cast, we have tried to retain the core of the story,” Remo D’Souza said.

Noteworthy, Salman Khan has turned lyricist for ‘Race 3’. The song titled “Selfish” has been written by ‘Tiger’. And, it is sung by Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur. The song is a Bollywood singing debut for Salman Khan’s alleged ladylove Iulia. The track features Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.

The film has intense action scenes. Race 3 is releasing on June 15. The film is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films.