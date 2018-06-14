Race 3 box office collection: Eid Mubarak ‘Bhai’ fans! Salman Khan starrer set to earn over Rs 30 cr on day 1

Race 3 box-office collection: Salman Khan starrer set to earn Rs 30 cr on day 1. (Source: Twitter)

Race 3 box office collection: A decade ago, Abbas-Mustan directorial ‘Race’ had hit the screens. Starring Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy, the film was a huge hit among the Indian fans, earning Rs 60.83 crore at the box-office. A decade later, as Remo D’Souza comes up with the third instalment of the film with an entirely new star cast except Anil Kapoor, a few box-office records are set to be broken. With Salman Khan in lead, Race 3 is undoubtedly the biggest movie of the year and is set to have a blockbuster opening.

If the trailer of Race 3 is to go by, it is totally a Salman Khan movie with a long list of actors playing important roles around him. The trailer has also created a lot of buzz among the fans, both due to good and bad reasons which will eventually help the film’s business.

Race 3 release also combines with Eid making it even more special for the fans.

Film and Trade Business Analyst, Girish Johar told FinancialExpress.com that since Eid is likely to be on Saturday or Sunday, Race 3 should earn somewhere around Rs 30 crore on day 1.

“It is a big film and also with Eid yet to be announced, everyone is looking forward to it. I feel that with Eid most likely being on Saturday or Sunday, Race 3 should earn Rs 30 crore on day 1,” Johar said while adding that it should comfortably earn more than Rs 100 crore over the weekend.

Salman Khan’s last film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was a massive box-office success and had earned Rs 339.16 crore in an otherwise dull 2017. Starring Katrina Kaif and Angad Bedi in key roles, the movie came as a relief for Salman Khan who had suffered a setback after his last film ‘Tubelight’ had failed to meet the expectations.

Race 3 is getting one of the biggest openings in Bollywood and is set to release in 4200 screens across the country. The pre-booking of the movie had started on Sunday and witnessed a good response.

Watch Race 3 trailer here:

Race 3’s box-office collection could have been a lot more but lack of promotions and not-so-great music will certainly affect its business. However, the franchise itself is big enough and has a mass appeal. “Race franchise is very good and is one of the leading franchises that have done well in India. On top, Salman is leading the movie this time. So for sure the curiosity levels and the excitement levels are high,” Johar said.

The producers decided to replace Abbas-Mustan with Remo D’Souza — a move that could go either way. The director duo is known for making edge-of-the-seat thrillers, a territory which is unknown for Remo. Johar believes that Salman, as well as the producers, must have thought well before making this decision.

“Remo is less of the thrilling kind of director so we are also waiting to see what he comes up with. I am sure that Salman Khan, as well as the producers, must have put their thinking caps on before shifting from Abbas-Mustan to Remo and there is much deliberation that has gone into it,” he said.

Apart from Salman, Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in important roles which will definitely help the business of the movie but at the end of the day, it remains to be a ‘Bhai’ film.

“To be very honest, everyone knows that it is a Salman Khan film and everyone expects him to lead it. Yes, there are added attractions like Bobby and Saqib. So, all of these will help the film but at the end, people will go to theatres for Salman,” he said.

The one actor who stood out from the rest in Abbas-Mustan’s film was Anil Kapoor. The ever-young actor has been a part of all the instalments so far and will once again be seen reprising his role. “Anil sir is in a league of his own, he has been a part of the Race franchise since the start,” Johar added.

Bollywood Hungama, on the other hand, predicts a Rs 35 cr opening for Race 3. It said that the film has everything going for it in terms of the star power, franchise quotient and the big screen appeal.