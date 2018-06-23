Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan film continues to rule box-office in second week

Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Since the release of its first look, Race 3 has been one of the most anticipated releases of this year, especially for the Bhai fans. (IE)

Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan starrer Race 3 entered its second week on Saturday, June 23, and it seems like it will continue to rule Box Office this week too. Earning a gross amount of Rs 150 crore in its first week, the film has been a massive success. The Remo Dsouza directorial took its exact box-office earnings to Rs 147.81 crore after earning Rs 3.30 crore on day 8, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala had released on June 15 at the occasion of Eid. The movie is the third installment to the Race franchise. While the two prequels were directed by duo Abbas-Mustan, Race 3 was helmed by Remo Dsouza.

Since the release of its first look, Race 3 has been one of the most anticipated releases of this year, especially for the Bhai fans. In spite of receiving a lot of harsh reviews from various film analysts and critics, the movie fared well at the Box Office owing to the stardom of Salman Khan. On the opening day itself, the movie gave Bollywood one of the biggest openings this year.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the day wise collections of the movie within the country, so far, have been Rs 29.17 crore on Day 1, Rs 38.14 crore on Day 2, Rs 39.16 crore on Day 3, Rs 14.24 crore on Day 4, Rs 9.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 8 crore on Day 6, Rs 6.30 crore on Day 7 and Rs 3.30 crore on Day 8. The total domestic gross earnings of film stood at Rs 189.50 crore.

Salman Khan on Friday, June 22, took to Twitter to thank all his fans for supporting the film. “I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot,” the actor tweeted.

Without any competition this week, Race 3 would continue to dominate the Box Office until the release of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju.