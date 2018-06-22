Race 3 Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan film to reach Rs 150 crore mark?

Starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem, Race 3 hit the screens on Friday, June 15, on the occasion of Eid. (Twitter)

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has minted over Rs 142 crore in its six-day run at the box-office and is now heading towards the Rs 150-crore mark as it nears the end of its first week since its release. The collections for this action thriller, directed by Remo Dsouza will reportedly be among the lowest for a film headlined by Salman Khan.

According to sources cited by Bollywoodhungama.com, the film earned around Rs 6.30 crore on day 7, however, there has been no official confirmation yet. If the sources are to be believed, then this Salman Khan starrer might reach the Rs 150 crore-mark in its first week run at the box-office.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie’s day wise collection within the country, so far, have been Rs 29.17 crore on day 1, Rs 38.14 crore on day 2, Rs 39.16 crore on day 3, Rs 14.24 crore on day 4, Rs 9.50 crore on day 5 and Rs 8 crore on day 6. With its first six days fetching over Rs 142 crore, it can be assumed that the journey toward the Rs 150-crore mark would not be too difficult for Race 3.

The movie received various unpleasant comments and harsh reviews from critics. Calling the movie ‘disappointing’, Bollywood analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh assigned it merely two stars. Despite receiving harsh reviews from critics, the film has managed to draw in all the Bhai fans owing to the stardom and glory of Salman Khan.

Starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem, Race 3 hit the screens on Friday, June 15, on the occasion of Eid. The previous two sequels of the Race franchise were directed by duo Abbas-Mustan while the third film was directed by Remo D’Souza. The earlier two films of the franchise starred Saif Ali Khan but after the success of Race 3, it seems like the franchise now belongs to Salman Khan.