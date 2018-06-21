Race 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan starrer closes in on Rs 150-cr mark, here’s the money it made so far

6 days have passed since its release, the film looks set to cross the Rs. 150 crore mark by the end of this week. On day 6, the movie earned Rs 8 crore, summing up the total collections at Rs 138.21 crore. (Source- Twitter)

Despite bad reviews and being termed as a disappointing movie, Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 has managed to cross the Rs 100-crore mark in just 3 days. Fans have been faithful and loyal towards Salman and despite bad reviews, were able to get the movie to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark.

Released on Eid, June 15, 2018, Race 3 collected Rs. 29.17 crore on day 1. Over the weekend, the film managed to earn another Rs. 77.3 crores. While only 6 days have passed since its release, the film looks set to cross the Rs. 150 crore mark by the end of this week. On day 6, the movie earned Rs 8 crore, summing up the total collections at Rs 138.21 crore according to Bollywood Hungama.

The actors are happy with the progress of the movie. Bobby Deol was happy with the response they got from the public even after getting lots of criticism. “I am very happy that people have appreciated my work and appreciated everyone’s work. We keep getting criticism. It matters when the film is really bad and if this was so bad, it wouldn’t have worked commercially”, Bobby Deol said.

Expected to cross Rs 150 crores mark this weekend, Remo D’Souza’s blockbuster might even cross Rs 200 crores mark with no movie to compete against Race 3 till next week.