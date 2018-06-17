Race 3 Box Office collection day 2: Big record! Salman Khan proves why he is ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood, again

Race 3 Box Office collection day 2: Salman Khan starrer Race 3 after becoming the highest opening grosser of 2018, is expecting a great weekend collection. (Twitter)

Race 3 Box Office collection day 2: Salman Khan starrer Race 3 after becoming the highest opening grosser of 2018, is expecting a great weekend collection. The Bollywood film, which was released on Eid opened to a record Rs 29.17 crore and earned Rs 38.14 cr on its day 2. With Saturday’s massive collection, Sunday is also expected to bring big numbers to the film. The film has so far collected Rs 67.31 cr as the total amount in two days and is expected to cruise into 100 cr club by the end of the week.

Trade analyst Taran twitted, “#Race3 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2 [Sat]… #Eid festivities give MASSIVE BOOST to its biz… Day 3 [Sun] should score BIG NUMBERS yet again… ₹ 100 cr+ weekend on the cards… Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr. Total: ₹ 67.31 cr. India biz.”

It was a decade ago when Abbas-Mustan directorial ‘Race’ had hit the screens. It featured Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy as the film leads. Race then was a huge hit among Indian fans and it managed to earn Rs 60.83 crore at the box-office. A decade later, Remo D’Souza has come up with the third installment of the ‘Race’ franchise with an entirely new star cast except Anil Kapoor. Apart from Salman, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala apart from Salman Khan.

The previous two installments of the action-thriller franchise had Saif Ali Khan as the main lead. In the 3rd edition, the makers roped in superstar Salman Khan. Renowned choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza has taken over the project from director duo Abbas-Mustan.