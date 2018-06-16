Race 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan starrer gets biggest opening of 2018, earns Rs 29.17 cr

Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan starrer has earned Rs 29.17 cr on day 1. (Source: Twitter)

Race 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has got off to a gigantic start despite getting negative reviews from critics and fans. The Remo’D Souza directorial has got the biggest opening of 2018 and earned Rs 29.17 crore on day 1. Race 3 broke the record of Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 which had earned Rs 25.10 crore on day 1 earlier this year. The development was confirmed by trade and business analyst Taran Adarsh.

“#Race3 records a GIGANTIC START, despite pre-Eid making a dent in its business… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]… Fri ₹ 29.17 cr. India biz… With #Eid festivities commencing today [Sat], #Race3 is expected to post MASSIVE NUMBERS,” he tweeted.

This is also Salman Khan’s third biggest opening on Eid. Sultan which released in 2016 got the biggest opening and had earned Rs 36.54 crore on day 1 while Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 had earned Rs 32.93 crore. Race 3 has done better than Tubelight, Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

“Salman and #Eid – Opening Day biz…2010: #Dabangg ₹ 14.50 cr 2011: #Bodyguard ₹ 21.60 cr 2012: #EkThaTiger ₹ 32.93 cr 2014: #Kick ₹ 26.40 cr 2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 27.25 cr 2016: #Sultan ₹ 36.54 cr 2017: #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr 2018: #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr,” Adarsh said in another tweet.

The story of Race 3 revolves around Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor), the owner of an arms empire, and his family. Shamsher has two children – twins Sanjana (Daisy Shah) and Suraj (Saqib Saleem) who are sick of their half-brother Sikander Singh (Salman Khan).

The thriller also stars Bobby Deol and Jacquline Fernandez in important roles. The film has released on 4200 screens across the country and the buzz is that it has recovered the production costs even before hitting the theatres.

Race has beat Aamir Khan’s Dangal to fetch the highest satellite deal for a Bollywood film ever. According to reports, the satellite rights of the film have been sold for a staggering Rs 130 crore.