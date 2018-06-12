Race 3 actor Salman Khan to launch his own theatre chain Salman Talkies, offer cheaper tickets

Salman Khan’s Race 3 is set to release this Friday. (Source: Twitter)

At 52, Salman Khan is undoubtedly the true king of box office in India. The Race 3 actor has been breaking records for fun, setting new milestones for others. Salman is equally active off the screen and is consistently trying new things. After having his own clothing line, the actor had turned distributor for Race 3 and is producing Loveratri. Now, the actor has confirmed that he is planning to start his own theatre chain that will be called ‘Salam Talkies’.

Currently busy with the promotions of Race 3 which is scheduled to release this Friday, Salman has already started the construction of the first theatre from that chain on the outskirts of Mumbai. Not just this, the actor has promised to offer cheaper tickets than the current theatre chains.

Media reports also claimed that the tickets would be tax-free and children from underprivileged backgrounds will get the tickets free of cost. Salman said that the project is taking time because there are certain modifications to be made.

The actor plans to inaugurate Salman Talkies himself and believes that it will add another aspect to his portfolio.

On the work front, Salman’s next Race 3 is set to hit the screens this week. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Salim. He recently confirmed that is also doing a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Even though the actor didn’t reveal the details of the movie, he maintained that considering that they discussed the idea for the film only recently, Bhansali is yet to narrate him the script of the same.

Apart from this, Salman will also start shooting for Bharat which marks his reunion with Priyanka Chopra after almost a decade.

After Bharat, Salman will work on Dabangg 3. The film’s third instalment, to be produced by his brother Arbaaz Khan, will be directed by Prabhu Deva. Sonakshi Sinha too is expected to reprise her role as Rajjo in the film.