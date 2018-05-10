Raazi to Gold: Upcoming patriotic Bollywood movies releasing in 2018 that may do well at box-office

Akshay Kumar’s Gold will hit the theatres on August 15. (IE)

Bollywood has given us many patriotic movies over the years. Starting from Border to Chak De India, filmmakers have managed to touch different subjects and yet, come up with some wonderful pieces of cinema. These movies not just arouse the patriotic feeling in us but also inform us about our wonderful history filled with struggle. Despite being a niche, patriotic movies have also managed to do well at the box-office. This trend is likely to continue in 2018 with some of the biggest stars like Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt set to star in patriotic movies. Here is a look at some of those films who may also perform well at the box-office.

1. Raazi (May 11)

Alia Bhatt plays an Indian spy in the movie. (Twitter)

Raazi, directed by Meghan Gulzar will hit the screens on May 11. It is based on the novel ‘Calling Sehmat’ by Harinder Sikka. The film is inspired by a true story which revolves around an Indian Spy played by Alia Bhatt and is set during 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Alia has emerged as one of the best actresses of her generation and is already being applauded for her brilliant performance in Raazi. The movie is expected to earn around Rs 5 crore on day 1 and if the word of mouth is good, should take its life-time collection past Rs 50 cr.

Watch Raazi trailer here:

2. Parmanu (May 25)

Parmanu starring John Abraham is set to release on May 25. (Twitter)

The last time John Abraham played the role of an army officer, he probably delivered his career-best performance with Madras Cafe. Now the actor is set to star in Parmanu, directed by Abhishek Sharma which is set to release on 25 May. The film’s story is based on the nuclear bomb tests conducted by Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. While John Abraham plays the lead role of the Pokhran Nuclear test team, the movie also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani. However, with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releasing on the same day, Parmanu many have a tough time at box-office.

3. Paltan (September 7)



Paltan, a war story by JP Dutta. (Twitter)

Filmmaker JP Dutta is back with another war story – Paltan. The film is based on the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La Indo-China Military clashes that took place along the Sikkim border and stars Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Siddhant Kapoor in important roles. Paltan will hit the theatres on September 7 and with Dutta’s box-office record, should do well.

Watch Paltan teaser here:

Countdown begins… #Paltan gears up for its march into theatres… Directed by JP Dutta… 7 Sept 2018 release… #4MonthsToPaltan pic.twitter.com/ym3M1u2fS1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2018

4. Gold (August 15)

Gold will hit the theatres on August 15. (YouTube)

Akshay Kumar had a great start to 2018 with PadMan doing well on the box-office. The actor will return to the big screen with Gold, based on India’s first Gold medal win after independence at the Olympics. The film is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Watch Gold teaser here:

This will also be the first major movie on Indian hockey since Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India and should be able to pull the crowd to the theatres.