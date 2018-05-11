Raazi Movie Review: TERRIFIC! Alia Bhatt starrer has meritorious story; brilliantly narrated

Bollywood’s rising superstar Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited movie “Raazi” has hit the screens and the word of the mouth is all praises for the new release.

Bollywood’s rising superstar Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited movie “Raazi” has hit the screens and the word of the mouth is all praises for the new release. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is getting rave reviews since its trailer has released. Just a day after the flick has hit the screens, Bollywood Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has summed up the review in one word- “TERRIFIC”. Giving a 4 star rating to Raazi, Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film deserved to be told. He also praised actor Alia Bhatt for a brilliant performance. “#OneWordReview…

#Raazi: TERRIFIC…..Rating: ????…..A meritorious story that deserves to be told… Brilliantly narrated by Meghna Gulzar… @aliaa08, you’re a powerhouse of talent… #Raazi unlocks your true potential as an actor… Take a bow, Team #Raazi,” tweeted Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh had wonderful things to say about Raazi as he also hailed the performances of Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Amruta Khanvilkar and Soni Razdan. He has called the film a “MUST WATCH”!

“One of the major USPs of #Raazi is its taut screenwriting… Keeps you hooked from Scene A to Z… Vicky Kaushal excels… Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Amruta Khanvilkar and Soni Razdan – every actor sparkles in this edge of the seat thriller… MUST WATCH!,” Adarsh tweeted.

The film revolves around Alia aka Sehmat who becomes an Indian spy on the order of her father played by actor Rajit Kapur. Alia marries a Pakistani officer (Vicky Kaushal) with a mission. As a Kashmiri spy, Alia is strong and well-trained. Her job is to collect information in adverse circumstances. Both Alia and Vicky look good on screen and have convincingly pulled off their acts.

Raazi is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat and is shot in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai. The movie is likely to be full of twists and turns and with a stellar star cast should do well at the box-office.