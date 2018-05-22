Raazi Box Office Collection: SUPER STRONG! Alia Bhatt starrer inches closer to Rs 100 cr club!

Raazi Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is set to enter the Rs 100 cr club!

Raazi Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is set to enter the Rs 100 cr club! The film collected Rs 3.70 cr on Monday, while it garnered Rs 21.74 cr over the weekend. As of now, the film stands with a total collection of Rs 82.03 cr. The patriotic-thriller proved as a solid comeback film for Alia Bhatt who made her presence felt on screen. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote about day 11 collection of the film. His tweet read, “#Raazi is SUPER-STRONG on second Mon… Decline is a mere 22.12% [vis-à-vis second Fri]… Inches closer to ₹ 100 cr… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.54 cr, Sun 9.45 cr, Mon 3.70 cr. Total: ₹ 82.03 cr. India biz.”

Alia Bhatt got praises for her powerful performance in the film. With its day 1 collection, the movie made Rs 7.53 crore and secured its place among top five highest grosser at the first weekend. Raazi is basically a movie based on a book called ‘Calling Sehmat’ by author Harinder S. Sikka. It is a real-life based story. The film revolves around a young girl Sehmat (played by Alia) who becomes an Indian spy and gets married to a Pakistani Army official (played by Vicky Kaushal). As an Indian spy, Sehmat is a strong and well-trained character. Her job is to collect information in adverse circumstances and to pass it to Indian officials.

Both Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal looked good on the screen and have convincingly pulled off their acts. The movie is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1970. The movie was shot across three locations: Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai.