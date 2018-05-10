Raazi box office collection prediction: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer to earn around Rs 5 crore on day 1

Raazi box office collection prediction: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer is set to release on May 11. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Raazi box office collection prediction: After a gap of almost one year, Alia Bhatt (her last film being Badrinath Ki Dulhania) is set to return to the big screen with a movie of a completely different genre. Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, revolves around the story of a college-going girl – Sehmat (played by Alia) who turns an undercover agent and marries a Pakistani army officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) during the India-Pakistan War of 1971.

The film is expected to start on a good note despite having a limited commercial appeal. Girish Johar, film and trade business analyst, told FinancialExpress.com that Raazi’s day 1 box-office collection is likely to hover around Rs 5 to Rs 5.5 crore which isn’t a bad start.

“Raazi is a good composition of Meghna (coming after Talvaar) and Karan Johar. Since it is headed by Alia, the expectations are quite high and I feel despite being a little on niche, it should somewhere open around Rs 5-5.5 crore,” he said.

Johar, however, believes that a lot will depend on the word of mouth. “The films these days start slow but if the content is good they witness a jump over the weekend right from Friday evening. I am hoping the same with Raazi,” he added.

Another challenge for the movie would be to fight off the competition from Avengers: Infinity War which is having a dream run in India and has already become the first ever Hollywood movie to earn Rs 200 crore in the country. Johar said that the Marvel flick is unlikely to have an impact on Raazi’s collection but should remain among the top 3 movies over the weekend.

Watch Raazi movie trailer here:

He added that the gap between her last two movies will also work in Alia’s favour. “Alia is a star, she has tremendous acting capabilities and can carry a film on her shoulders alone. If you have seen her earlier films like Highway, they also did well on the box-office and the fans of her would be more eager to watch this movie after the gap,” he said.

Raazi is also an important film for Vicky Kaushal who has impressed everyone with his acting skills in movies like ‘Masaan’ and ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ but is yet to star in a commercial film. “It is not a completely commercial movie but certainly his first main line film. He is a termendous actor as he has shown previously and is being looked eagerly,” Johar said.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has predicted that Raazi will earn around Rs 4-5 crore on day 1. It said that even this would be a fine start for the movie since the trend is for such genre to find some level of audience on the first day and then see massive growth over the weekend.

Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. It also stars Shishir Sharma as Vicky’s father and a brigadier while Jaideep Ahlawat portrays Alia’s trainer.