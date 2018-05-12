Raazi Box Office Collection: Exceptional! Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer mints more than expected on Day 1

After almost a year’s gap, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has made a comeback on the silver screen with Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

Raazi Box Office Collection: After almost a year’s gap, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has made a comeback on the silver screen with Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. The patriotic-thriller, which is completely new for Bhatt, has made her presence felt on screen and with a solid content. The movie has surpassed what was expected out of it at the box office. Earlier, it was predicted that Raazi will collect as much as Rs 5 crore, given the good script and talented star cast. However, on Day 1, Raazi has made Rs 7.53 crore.

With movies like Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out making decent money at the box office and Hollywood biggie Avengers: Infinity War slowing down with more than Rs 200 crore in its kitty, Raazi is poised to make more money at the box office. The next big clash at the box office is not until May 25 when Parmanu – The story of Pokhran and ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ will hit the theatres.

Raazi reviews have helped the movie reach these numbers. Popular Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh on twitter shared the box office number of Raazi. Adarsh wrote, “Power of SOLID CONTENT… #Raazi starts Day 1 with a BIG BANG… The EXCEPTIONAL word of mouth should result in a FANTASTIC opening weekend… Fri ₹ 7.53 cr. India biz.”

Raazi is based on a book called ‘Calling Sehmat’ by Harinder S. Sikka, which happens to be based on a true story. Raazi revolves around Alia aka Sehmat who becomes an Indian spy and gets married to a Pakistani Army official (played by Vicky Kaushal). As a Kashmiri spy, Alia is strong and well-trained. Her job is to collect information in adverse circumstances. Both Alia and Vicky look good on screen and have convincingly pulled off their acts.

Raazi is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and is shot in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai.