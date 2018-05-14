Raazi Box Office Collection: Big feat for Alia Bhatt starrer movie! One of the top 5 of 2018 in opening weekend business

The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajit Kapur in important roles.

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is creating waves at the box office in India since its release last Friday. The movie has earned Rs 32.94 crore in the domestic market. The film is also among top five highest grosser at the first weekend.

Before this Padmaavat had earned Rs 114 crore (in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu), Baaghi 2 (Rs 73.10 crore), Raid (Rs 41.01 crore) and PadMan (Rs 40.05 crore). Raazi had earned Rs 7.53 crore on Friday, Rs 11.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.11 crore on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, well-known film analyst and critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, “It’s about the all-important Mon… #Raazi is already a HIT, but the numbers on Mon will give an idea of how it is likely to trend on weekdays… If the film holds on strong levels on weekdays and beyond, which is likely, it will emerge a SUPER-HIT”.

#Raazi has a FANTASTIC opening weekend… Alia’s star power + power-packed performances + strong content + solid word of mouth helped multiply numbers… Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr. Total: ₹ 32.94 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018

Earlier. Analyst Girish Johar had predicted that the movie would make around Rs 5 crore after its release on the first day. The Alia Bhatt starrer has however surpassed the expected numbers. “The trailer and the songs have generated ample buzz but Raazi is also a huge step away from the hardcore commercial flicks. It is therefore expected to serve a limited multiplex audience,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer also gave a positive review to the movie.“Meghna paces the film well, fleshing out the characters who make up the Sayed family, into which Sehmat is married, and then gradually turning up the tension as the bride’s cover wears thin. While the ease with which Sehmat sends messages across the border, duping so many people at so many levels, in one of the most high-security houses in the country, is a little dubious, the film is at least professional and thorough about it. It covers most details economically, and doesn’t spare Sehmat the dirt,” she wrote.

TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Weekend biz…

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr

3. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr

4. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr

5. #Raazi ₹ 32.94 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018

