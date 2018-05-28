Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt’s spy-thriller secretly accomplishes huge mission; details here

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt starrer has entered Rs 100 cr club. (Bollywood Hungama).

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has achieved a massive feat in just 17 days. The spy-thriller entered Rs 100 crore club and is now in the league of Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavat, and Kartik Aaryan starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film has grossed Rs 102.50 crore, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “Raazi is the second heroine-centric film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark, after TanuWedsManuReturns… However, TWMR was a franchise, so it had a huge advantage… Raazi is the first one to achieve the milestone without the tag of a franchise or commercial trappings… India biz.”

Interestingly, this is Alia’s third movie to enter Rs 100 crore club. The other two are 2 States based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel with the same title and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. While the former earned Rs 102.13 crore the latter grossed Rs 116.68 crore. Adarsh tweeted: “Alia Bhatt and ₹ 100 cr Club… Note: Lifetime biz 2States ₹ 102.13 cr BKD ₹ 116.68 cr Raazi ₹ 102.50 cr [17 days; still running] Raazi is expected to emerge the highest grosser of Alia Bhatt, surpassing *lifetime biz* of 2States and BKD. India biz.

The Meghna Gulzar spy thriller is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat’. Sehmat was an Indian Kashmiri woman who married a Pakistani officer, during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. The book opens with Sehmat’s death and is set long after she carried out her secret mission. Her son Samar enters the room and sees that his mother’s body is covered by the Indian flag. And that the real story starts in the book.

However, the movie opens with a senior Indian Army Officer Lt. Gen. Bakshi addressing a group of soldiers on board INS Viraat.