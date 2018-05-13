Raazi Box Office collection: Alia Bhatt starrer surprises pundits! Earns this big amount in just 2 days

After almost a year’s gap, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has made a comeback on the silver screen with Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

Raazi Box Office Collection: After almost a year’s gap, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has appeared on the silver screen with Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. In the patriotic-thriller movie, Bhatt has made her presence felt on the screen and with a solid content. The movie has exceeded the collection previously expected by trade pundits. Earlier, it was estimated that the movie will collect around Rs 5 crore. However, on Day 1- Friday, the movie made Rs 7.53 crore. On Saturday, Raazi witnessed 50.07 per cent growth (Rs 11.30 crores) in its collection.

Produced at the budget of just Rs 15.74 crore, Raazi has so far collected Rs 18.83 crore in India.

With movies like Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out making decent money at the box office and Hollywood biggie Avengers: Infinity War slowing down with more than Rs 200 crore in its kitty, Raazi is poised to make more money at the box office. The next big clash at the box office is not until May 25 when Parmanu – The story of Pokhran and ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ will hit the theatres. Raazi reviews have helped the movie reach these numbers. Popular Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh on twitter shared the box office number of Raazi.

About ‘Raazi’-

Raazi, the movie, is based on a book called ‘Calling Sehmat’ by author Harinder S. Sikka. The story is based on a true incident. Raazi revolves around Alia aka Sehmat who becomes an Indian spy and gets married to a Pakistani Army official (played by Vicky Kaushal). As an Indian spy, Alia aka Sehmat is strong and well-trained. Alia’s job is to collect information in adverse circumstances and to pass it to Indian officials. Both Alia and Vicky look good on the screen and have convincingly pulled off their acts. The movie is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1970. The movie was shot across three locations: Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai.