R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ beginning to gain momentum at box office, gets 9.3 IMDb rating

Bollywood actor R Madhavan’s film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is slowly and steadily gaining momentum at the box office. Released on July 1, 2022, the film is receiving positive word-of-mouth across the country. According to reports, the film’s current IMDb rating is 9.3.

Madhavan, who made his directorial debut with this film, took to Twitter to share this information. He shared a UNI tweet which said that the film was holding 9.2 IMDb which is most likely has gone up further.

Also playing the lead role in the film, Madhavan plays Nambi Narayanan, former head of ISRO’s cryogenics. Narayanan was falsely accused of espionage in 1994, after which he was arrested. Four years later, the Supreme Court dismissed all charges against him.

While the film started slowly at the box office , it subsequently gained pace. According to BoxOfficeIndia.com. “Rocketry (Hindi) doubled up on Saturday from a very low starting point on Friday. The film caught up with Rashtra Kavach Om on Saturday and its two-day collections are around Rs 2 crore net.”

According to the report, the makers of the film are expecting the film to gain pace like ‘The Kashmir Files’ , which went on to earn Rs 300 crore after the initial slow start. The film has been released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking about the film, Madhavan told indianexpress.com, “My films have always been pan India. I think the rest of the world is catching up to me, I already set the trend many years ago. Ramji Londonwaley or 13B, which was one of the first films to be shot simultaneously, Rocketry has the distinction of being shot in three languages, forget about two. So, people don’t give me credit but I am the one to set the trend multiple times.”