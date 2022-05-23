R Madhavan’s Rocketry did not screen at Cannes but made it to Marche du Film; Here’s how

R Madhavan’s most anticipated film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ was screened during the ongoing 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, where it received a deafening 10-minute standing ovation. The movie is a biographical drama that brings forth the story of the former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist and aerospace engineer- Nambi Narayanan. Although the film did screen during the festival, it was not a part of the Official Selection or the main festival. The movie was actually screened at Marché du Film, which literally means ‘Film Market’ that happens to be a business counterpart of the film festival, where you just have to pay a fee.

This happens to be a little different from the Official Selection, wherein an election Committee chooses films that are to be screened from the thousands of entries every year. The Official Selection has three sub-categories, which include Competition, Out of Competition, Un Certain Regard.

When you pay to screen your film at Marché du Film, it would not be the same as your film screening in the Official Selection category, wherein a legitimate jury selects films that are to be screened at the festival.

Generally, for studios or producers, it gets convenient to use Marché du Film for screenings and marketing the film by paying and saying that the movie was ‘screened at Cannes’, which in this case is true, but does not go undergo rigorous selection procedure by the professional jury. Using this setup, the people behind Cannes film festival get the money and allow makers to showcase their films.

The distinction came to light after a Twitter user @rmshnt27 tweeted saying that one could basically rent theatres in Cannes and say that the film was premiered at Cannes, which actually is not the part of the official Cannes jury selection.

Rocketry The Nambi Effect will release in the theatres on July 1, 2022. Apart from R Madhavan, the film stars Vincent Riotta, Phyllis Logan and Ron Donachie, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya who have a special appearance in the film.

The film has been produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments and will be released in six languages worldwide including English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.