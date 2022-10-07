Exclusive interview | R Madhavan on his films being on top of IMDb list: It feels that the choices have been right

From the dimpled young man in Banegi Apni Baat to the romantic hero in Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein, followed by a number of iconic characters in films and series like Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Anbe Sivam, Tanu Weds Manu, Decoupled, Rocketry: The Nambi effect, and many others down south, R Madhavan has had a career distinguished by versatility and integrity.

Over a candid chat with financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, R Madhavan spoke about how he is absorbing the love that his directorial debut Rocketry has been receiving, he explained his point of view on remakes, his journey in the industry, how the box office is the most important part of filmmaking, and more.

Watch full interview here: