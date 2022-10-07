scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Exclusive interview | R Madhavan on his films being on top of IMDb list: It feels that the choices have been right

Over a candid chat with financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, R Madhavan spoke about his films, box office numbers, his journey in the industry. and more.

Written by Eshita Bhargava
Exclusive interview | R Madhavan on his films being on top of IMDb list: It feels that the choices have been right
R Madhavan

From the dimpled young man in Banegi Apni Baat to the romantic hero in Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein, followed by a number of iconic characters in films and series like Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Anbe Sivam, Tanu Weds Manu, Decoupled, Rocketry: The Nambi effect, and many others down south, R Madhavan has had a career distinguished by versatility and integrity.

Over a candid chat with financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, R Madhavan spoke about how he is absorbing the love that his directorial debut Rocketry has been receiving, he explained his point of view on remakes, his journey in the industry, how the box office is the most important part of filmmaking, and more.

Watch full interview here:

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.